Wild Recall Matt Kiersted From Iowa Ahead Of Blackhawks Game

With Zach Bogosian still hurt, the Wild recalled defenseman Matt Kiersted from Iowa.
Instead of Spacek being the extra defenseman and sitting out, the Wild sent him down so he can play games and opted for the veteran Kiersted to sit.
