Wild Recall Matt Kiersted From Iowa Ahead Of Blackhawks Game

Dylan Loucks
2h
Injuries prompt a defensive shuffle as veteran Matt Kiersted joins the Wild roster. A prospect heads down, clearing the way for experience.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (29-14-10) made a roster move on Tuesday ahead of its game against the Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-8).

After sending defensive prospect David Spacek back down to the American Hockey League (AHL), the Wild made another move.

With Zach Bogosian still hurt, the Wild recalled defenseman Matt Kiersted from Iowa.

Instead of Spacek being the extra defenseman and sitting out, the Wild sent him down so he can play games and opted for the veteran Kiersted to sit.

