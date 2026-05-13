Wild Remain Still Without Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin

The Avalanche have a chance to close out the series on home ice. Colorado has yet to do that since 2008.
It has been 18-straight playoff series and 17 years since they last closed out a series on home ice.
What was the last series?
Avalanche Vs. Wild.
John Hynes met with the media after morning skate in Colorado and announced that Joel Eriksson Ek hit the ice today in Minnesota. Neither he or Brodin traveled with the team.
It is encourging that he skated today but none of that matters if the Wild don't win tonight.
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