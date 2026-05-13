Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild Remain Still Without Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin cover image

Wild Remain Still Without Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin

Dylan Loucks
6h
featured
207Members·2,572Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Facing a must-win Game 5 in Colorado, Minnesota fights to keep their season alive without two defensive anchors as the Avalanche look to break a long-standing home-ice curse.

The Minnesota Wild is back in action tonight against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 5 of the second round matchup.

The Avalanche have a chance to close out the series on home ice. Colorado has yet to do that since 2008.

It has been 18-straight playoff series and 17 years since they last closed out a series on home ice.

What was the last series?

Avalanche Vs. Wild.

John Hynes met with the media after morning skate in Colorado and announced that Joel Eriksson Ek hit the ice today in Minnesota. Neither he or Brodin traveled with the team.

It is encourging that he skated today but none of that matters if the Wild don't win tonight.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

The blockbuster trade for Quinn Hughes transformed the Wild's season, delivering immediate impact and propelling them to the second round for the first time in a decade.
thehockeynews.comFrom Blockbuster To Breakthrough: This Is Why The Wild Traded For Quinn HughesThe blockbuster trade for Quinn Hughes transformed the Wild's season, delivering immediate impact and propelling them to the second round for the first time in a decade.

- Wild Beat Stars In 6, Advance To Second Round For The First Time Since 2015.

'Ice in His Veins': Behind The Rookie Who Ended The Wild’s First-Round Curse.

- Kirill Kaprizov Breaks Wild All-Time Playoff Goals Record.

- Wild's Jonas Brodin Is Out With Lower-Body Injury: Timetable.

Minnesota WildColorado AvalancheJoel Eriksson EkJonas BrodinNHL PlayoffsJohn Hynes
Latest News
2