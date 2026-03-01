Wild's Bill Guerin Set To Address Media Ahead Of NHL Trade Deadline

Wild's GM Bill Guerin will face the media Sunday. Will he buy, sell, or stand pat? Unpacking Minnesota's crucial deadline strategy.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - With the NHL Trade Deadline set for Friday, March 6, Minnesota Wild General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin will address the media at 3:00 p.m. CT on Sunday afternoon.
The availability comes at a pivotal moment for Minnesota.
The Wild have positioned themselves as contenders in the Western Conference, but with just days remaining before the deadline, questions linger about whether Guerin believes this roster is complete or if one more move could elevate the group for a playoff run.
Guerin is expected to address the team’s deadline posture, including whether Minnesota views itself strictly as a buyer or is simply exploring opportunistic upgrades.
We know that center depth has always been a talking point externally, and Guerin will likely be asked about balancing long-term assets with the urgency of competing now. I would keep an eye on New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck.
The Wild will continue to navigate cap constraints, making any potential addition as much about creativity as aggression. Guerin has never shied away from bold moves, but he has also stressed patience and discipline in past deadlines.
Sunday’s media session may not reveal specific targets, Guerin is known for keeping negotiations close to the vest, but it should offer clarity on how aggressively the Wild plan to operate before Friday’s 2:00 p.m. CT cutoff.
With expectations rising and the window open, all eyes turn to Guerin’s message as the deadline approaches.
