Wild's Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes To Be Split Up At Olympics

In the 4 Nations Face-Off, Brock Faber and Jaccob Slavin were a defense pair. They were one of the best shutdown defense pairs in the whole tournament.
Faber even posted two assists in four games for USA in that tournament.
Despite playing every game with Hughes since the trade, USA will go back to the Faber and Slavin defense pair because it was so good in the 4 Nations.
Hughes will play with Charlie McAvoy instead.
USA begins play against Latvia on February 12th.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.