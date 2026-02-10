Logo
Wild's Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes To Be Split Up At Olympics cover image

Wild's Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes To Be Split Up At Olympics

Dylan Loucks
3h
USA's Olympic defense strategy shifts. Faber reunites with Slavin, while Hughes partners McAvoy for the tournament opener.

The Minnesota Wild is well represented at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. We will write many articles including current Wild players at the Olympics and some former players as well.

After some practices here is how Brock Faber and Quinn Hughes are lining up.

In the 4 Nations Face-Off, Brock Faber and Jaccob Slavin were a defense pair. They were one of the best shutdown defense pairs in the whole tournament.

Faber even posted two assists in four games for USA in that tournament.

Despite playing every game with Hughes since the trade, USA will go back to the Faber and Slavin defense pair because it was so good in the 4 Nations.

Hughes will play with Charlie McAvoy instead.

USA begins play against Latvia on February 12th.

