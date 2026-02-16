Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild's Brock Faber Scores Olympic Goal For USA In Win Over Nico Sturm's Germany cover image

Wild's Brock Faber Scores Olympic Goal For USA In Win Over Nico Sturm's Germany

Dylan Loucks
6h
Partner
161Members·2,352Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Wild defenseman Brock Faber lights the lamp for Team USA, powering their dominant Olympic victory over Nico Sturm's Germany.

The Minnesota Wild is well represented at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. We will write many articles including current Wild players at the Olympics and some former players as well.

On Sunday, Team USA had a game against Team Germany.

Wild players Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy squared off against Nico Sturm. USA finished the game with a 5-1 victory to improve to 3-0-0-0.

Faber, 23, scored his first of the tournament to give USA a 3-0 lead in the second period before the U.S. scored two more in the win.

The Wild defenseman is one of two guys on USA who played in the 2022 Olympics for USA. Jake Sanderson is the other.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Slovakian netminder Samuel Hlavaj delivered a record-breaking performance, stonewalling Finland and sparking a stunning Olympic upset.
thehockeynews.comWild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Over Finland In Olympic OpenerSlovakian netminder Samuel Hlavaj delivered a record-breaking performance, stonewalling Finland and sparking a stunning Olympic upset.

- Wild Stand Pat As Olympic Break And Trade Freeze Arrive.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

- Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Minnesota WildBrock FaberTeam USA2026 OlympicsQuinn HughesMatt Boldy
Latest News
1