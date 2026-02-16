Wild's Brock Faber Scores Olympic Goal For USA In Win Over Nico Sturm's Germany

Wild defenseman Brock Faber lights the lamp for Team USA, powering their dominant Olympic victory over Nico Sturm's Germany.
The Minnesota Wild is well represented at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. We will write many articles including current Wild players at the Olympics and some former players as well.
On Sunday, Team USA had a game against Team Germany.
Wild players Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy squared off against Nico Sturm. USA finished the game with a 5-1 victory to improve to 3-0-0-0.
Faber, 23, scored his first of the tournament to give USA a 3-0 lead in the second period before the U.S. scored two more in the win.
The Wild defenseman is one of two guys on USA who played in the 2022 Olympics for USA. Jake Sanderson is the other.
