Wild's Daemon Hunt Avoids Serious Injury, Will Play Tonight cover image

Wild's Daemon Hunt Avoids Serious Injury, Will Play Tonight

Dylan Loucks
8h
Hunt escapes serious injury after a frightening puck to the neck and is cleared to play tonight against the Predators.

The Minnesota Wild received encouraging news regarding defenseman Daemon Hunt after his scary exit against the Montreal Canadiens.

Head coach John Hynes confirmed Hunt is OK and will play tonight when the Wild visit the Nashville Predators.

Hunt left Monday’s game after getting hit with a puck to the neck that required assistance to the locker room.

Fortunately, the blueliner avoided serious injury and was cleared following further evaluation.

Hynes said after the game that Hunt would likely be okay. He said he was taken out the rest of the game for precautionary reasons.

1