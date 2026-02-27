Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild's Filip Gustavsson Exits Colorado Game Puking

Dylan Loucks
2h
Gustavsson battled illness, threw up, yet secured a crucial win. His remarkable performance defied his abrupt exit.

The Minnesota Wild (35-14-10) picked up a win on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche (38-10-9) to push its winning-streak to six games in a row.

Filip Gustavsson started the game for the Wild but did not finish it. He ended up leaving with a minute left in the game and went straight down the tunnel.

Gustavsson, 27, stood on his head in the game for the Wild. He made 44 saves on the 45 shots he saw in the win. He stopped all six he faced on the penalty kill as well.

In the third period with a minute left, Gustavsson stood in his crease and was a little uneasy. After the play stopped he quickly went to the bench and right into the locker room.

He had brown marks on his white jersey and the crease had a little throw up in it.

After the game, Wild head coach John Hynes said they did not know he was sick and it came up during the game. Gustavsson stayed in it the whole game before exiting with a minute left. 

He is now 7-0-1 in his last eight games.

