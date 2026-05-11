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Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek Remains Out For Game 4 cover image

Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek Remains Out For Game 4

Dylan Loucks
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Minnesota fights to even the series against Colorado without their star center. Head coach John Hynes confirmed the injury setback as the Wild chase a crucial home victory.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (1-2 | 5-4) is back in action tonight to face the Colorado Avalanche (2-1 | 6-1) for Game 4 of round two.

Colorado won the first two games, but Minnesota was able to answer on Saturday night in Minnesota to bring them within a game.

After skating the day before Game 3, Joel Eriksson Ek did not join the team for morning skate on Saturday.

Wild head coach John Hynes said he would not play for Game 3 and listed him as day-to-day.

After morning skate on Monday, Hynes said that Eriksson Ek will not play. 

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