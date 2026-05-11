Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek Remains Out For Game 4

Colorado won the first two games, but Minnesota was able to answer on Saturday night in Minnesota to bring them within a game.
After skating the day before Game 3, Joel Eriksson Ek did not join the team for morning skate on Saturday.
Wild head coach John Hynes said he would not play for Game 3 and listed him as day-to-day.
After morning skate on Monday, Hynes said that Eriksson Ek will not play.
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