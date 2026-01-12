Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Won't Play Tonight With Lower-Body Injury cover image

Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Won't Play Tonight With Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
6h
Partner
155Members·2.2KPosts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Key center's absence shakes up Wild lineup. His elite face-off prowess and scoring touch leave a significant void as the team faces the Devils.

ST.PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (26-11-9) is back in action tonight to host the New Jersey Devils (22-21-9).

Tonight marks the Hughes bowl.

Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek got injured in the second period of the Wild's game against the Seattle Kraken on the road and did not return to the game.

He missed Minnesota's last game against the New York Islanders and won't play again tonight.

"It was nothing major," Wild head coach John Hynes said after the Kraken game. "I think he just got intertwined a little bit with a guy right at the bench. It wasn’t even a hit or anything like that. Just one of those freak accidents.”

Eriksson Ek, 28, has 11 goals, 21 assists, 32 points and 68 hits in 45 games this season. He is fourth in the NHL in face-off wins as well, so this is a tough loss for the Wild.

The 6-foot-3 center will miss his second-straight game with a lower-body injury. He was on the ice this morning to test things out but will not play. He is still day-to-day.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes shattered Wild records from day one. This defenseman is rewriting franchise history with an unprecedented, explosive start.
thehockeynews.comImmediate Impact: Quinn Hughes’ Start With The Wild Has Been Historically FastQuinn Hughes shattered Wild records from day one. This defenseman is rewriting franchise history with an unprecedented, explosive start.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- Wild's Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek Named To Sweden's Olympic Roster.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.

Latest News