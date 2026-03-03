Logo
Wild's Jonas Brodin Expected To Return Tonight Vs Lightning

Dylan Loucks
6h
Jonas Brodin's potential return ignites hope as the Wild face the Lightning tonight. Will he join the lineup for the crucial matchup?

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (35-16-10) is back in action tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-16-4) on national television (TNT).

The Wild have some headlines coming into the game.

Newly acquired forward Robby Fabbri will make his season debut with the Wild tonight. He has one goal and four points in 15 games this season.

Filip Gustavsson will start in net for the Wild but the big news is that defenseman Jonas Brodin is expected to play tonight.

Brodin, 32, has missed the last 13 games with a lower-body injury. He has three goals, 12 assists, 15 points, 91 blocked shots and is a plus-13 in 42 games with the Wild.

He was paired with Jared Spurgeon on Tuesday's morning skate. Jake Middleton was with Zach Bogosian on the third pair.

All signs point to a Brodin return tonight. Daemon Hunt will sit out. If Brodin is back, the Wild will activate him off the Injured Reserve and likely sent defenseman Matt Kiersted down.

