Wild's Jonas Brodin Is 'Questionable' For This Weekend's Games

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (17-9-5) defeated the Dallas Stars (21-6-5) on Thursday night. The Wild were without defenseman Jake Middleton and recalled Matt Kiersted from Iowa before the game.

In that game, Jonas Brodin took a minute and 41 second shift to start the second period and then missed the next ten minutes with what looked like a hand injury.

He did return to the game and played the rest of it but he did look like he was favoring his left hand on his stick. After he went off the ice he was talking to Chris Lee the referee, likely about a missed call.

Brodin, 32, has played in 30 games this year and has three goals, nine points and is a plus-11.

The Wild play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Wild head coach John Hynes said that Brodin will be questionable for both.

David Jiricek was recalled and Matt Kiersted is here so the Wild have two options if Brodin can't play.

