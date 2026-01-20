Logo
Wild's Marcus Foligno Records First Career Hat Trick cover image

Wild's Marcus Foligno Records First Career Hat Trick

Dylan Loucks
4h
Foligno breaks scoring slump with three goals, doubling his season total in a commanding Wild victory over the Maple Leafs.

In a game between the Minnesota Wild (28-13-9) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-8), a key Wild forward notched a milestone.

It was actually a night of many milestones.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes broke a Wild franchise record and goaltender Filip Gustavsson played in his 200th career game.

But Monday's game was also the first time veteran forward Marcus Foligno recorded a hat trick.

After Foligno went his first 30 games without a goal, he scored three in the 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

“I’m more in shock that I got a hat trick, let alone one goal,” said Foligno. “I wasn’t thinking about the whole extracurricular stuff at that time. But it’s special to get one in front of him, for sure.”

Foligno, 34, doubled his season goal total to six with his third, fourth and fifth goals in the past four games. He is looking much more like himself recently and that is a good thing for the Wild.

It took him 15 games to get his first point and 30 games to get his first goal. But Foligno now has six goals and two assists in his last ten games for the Wild.

