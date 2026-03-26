Wild's Marcus Foligno Returns To The Lineup Following A Lower-Body Injury

Some positive news for Minnesota, which already welcomed back Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov in its last game on Tuesday.
Marcus Foligno will return to the lineup tonight after missing the last 12 games with a lower-body injury.
He is set to play on the fourth line with Nick Foligno and Yakov Trenin. It will be the first time he has ever played on a team with his brother, and he will do it on the same line.
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