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Wild's Marcus Foligno Returns To The Lineup Following A Lower-Body Injury

Dylan Loucks
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Foligno returns, joining his brother on ice for the first time as Wild battle Panthers. A crucial boost for Minnesota's road trip.

The Minnesota Wild (40-20-12) is back in action tonight against the Florida Panthers (35-32-3) to continue its three-game road trip.

Some positive news for Minnesota, which already welcomed back Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov in its last game on Tuesday.

Marcus Foligno will return to the lineup tonight after missing the last 12 games with a lower-body injury.

He is set to play on the fourth line with Nick Foligno and Yakov Trenin. It will be the first time he has ever played on a team with his brother, and he will do it on the same line.

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