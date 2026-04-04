Wild's Nick Foligno Back In The Lineup, Bobby Brink Is Out

Veteran presence returns as Nick Foligno re-enters the lineup, while Bobby Brink exits for tonight's crucial matchup.
The Minnesota Wild (42-21-12) is back in action tonight against the Ottawa Senators (39-26-10) for an early noon game.
Today is a huge game for the Senators. They are currently in the playoffs with 88 points but there are three other teams with 88 points.
Wild head coach John Hynes said after the Wild's last game on Thursday that since they clinched, he would soon look at getting different guys in to rest others.
"We do have a plan and we have talked about different situations and different scenarios, but I do think right now it’s still I think focus on this weekend and see if we can continue to get some wins and get our game going and then see where we’re at after the weekend," Hynes said. "Probably take it in segments. We have three in four right now and then we have a break and then we have Seattle at home and then we have that road trip. So, I think we’ll continue to discuss it but certainly I don’t have a definitive plan yet.”
The Wild will already make a change today. Bobby Brink will come out of the lineup and Nick Foligno will enter.
Folingo, 38, has played in 11 of the Wild's 12 games since he was traded to Minnesota. He has recorded one assist, 27 hits and one fight.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.