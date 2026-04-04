Wild's Nick Foligno Back In The Lineup, Bobby Brink Is Out

"We do have a plan and we have talked about different situations and different scenarios, but I do think right now it’s still I think focus on this weekend and see if we can continue to get some wins and get our game going and then see where we’re at after the weekend," Hynes said. "Probably take it in segments. We have three in four right now and then we have a break and then we have Seattle at home and then we have that road trip. So, I think we’ll continue to discuss it but certainly I don’t have a definitive plan yet.”