Top Prospect Charlie Stramel’s Season Ends With Broken Ankle, Putting Wild Signing On Hold

Top Wild prospect Charlie Stramel's brilliant season ends abruptly with a broken ankle, delaying his chances of signing with the Wild.
Minnesota Wild top prospect Charlie Stramel's Michigan State Spartans squared off against the Wisconsin Badgers in a regional final.
The winner of the game would punch a ticket to the NCAA Frozen Four.
Stramel had been having one heck of a season and is a 2026 Hobey Baker Finalist which is given annually to the best player in College Hockey at season's end.
In the first period of the game, Stramel blocked a shot off the stick of Badgers' Luke Osburn and did not return to the game. He was ruled out by Michigan in the second period.
With the loss, Stramel's senior season is officially over. This means the Wild could sign him to his entry-level contract.
Unfortunately, Spartans head coach Adam Nightingale announced that Stramel broke his ankle on the blocked shot.
Stramel, 21, was named First Team all-conference in the Big Ten after his terrific season. He will finish his fourth season of college hockey with 19 goals, 25 assists and 44 points in 37 games.
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