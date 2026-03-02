Wild's Quinn Hughes Approaching Territory Reserved For NHL Legends

The point pushed Hughes to 59 on the season (5-54—59 in 55 GP), leaving him one shy of his fifth consecutive 60-point campaign, a mark that would tie for the sixth-most by a defenseman in NHL history.
The only blueliners with more consecutive 60-point seasons are Ray Bourque (13), Paul Coffey (13), Phil Housley (11), Al MacInnis (8) and Bobby Orr (7).
That’s it.
If Hughes reaches 60 again, he’ll be matching a level of sustained offensive production achieved almost exclusively by Hall of Famers who defined the position in their era.
For Minnesota, this isn’t just another assist. It’s another step toward placing Hughes in historical company and reinforcing that the Wild’s blue line is anchored by one of the most consistently dynamic defensemen of his generation.
In fact, the Wild have never had a defensemen in their 25 year history to record 60 or more points in a single season.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.