Wild Sign Viking Gustafsson Nyberg To A Two-Year Deal, Will Join Team Today

Tonight's game will be a little preview of the action as the Wild are in Dallas to take on the Stars tonight.
After signing an ATO and playing two games in Iowa, the Wild announced they have signed Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to a two-year entry-level contract.
Gustafsson Nyberg, 22, recorded 11 assists and 26 penalty minutes in 37 games this season for the University of Connecticut (UConn).
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, recorded on goal, 21 points and 113 blocked shots in two seasons at UConn.
He will join the team in Dallas and can play in any game to end the season. He is not eligible to play in the playoffs.
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