Wild Without Marcus Johansson For Road Trip, Out With Lower-Body Injury

The Sabres are the hottest team in the league and are 15-2-0 in its last 17 games and 8-2-0 in their last ten games.
Minnesota will now be without its top shutdown line in Johansson, Eriksson Ek and Boldy to try and slow down the Sabres today. But also, the next few games.
The Wild are still without Jonas Brodin and Zach Bogosian as well.
