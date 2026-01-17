Logo
Wild Without Marcus Johansson For Road Trip, Out With Lower-Body Injury

Wild's lineup thins further with Johansson sidelined. Facing surging Sabres, Minnesota must adapt without its top shutdown unit.

As if it couldn't get any worse, the Wild lost another player to an injury. Marcus Johansson is out with a lower-body injury.

The Minnesota Wild (26-13-9) face the Buffalo Sabres (26-16-4) for a day game today.

Minnesota placed Matt Boldy on the Injured Reserve on Thursday along with Joel Eriksson Ek.

The Sabres are the hottest team in the league and are 15-2-0 in its last 17 games and 8-2-0 in their last ten games.

Minnesota will now be without its top shutdown line in Johansson, Eriksson Ek and Boldy to try and slow down the Sabres today. But also, the next few games.

The Wild are still without Jonas Brodin and Zach Bogosian as well.

