Wild Place Joel Eriksson Ek On Injured Reserve

Eriksson Ek, 28, has played in 45 games this year for Minnesota. He has recorded 11 goals, 21 assists, 32 points and 68 hits.
Over the last few years the 6-foot-2 center has been referred to as the Wild's most irreplaceable player. He has missed the last three games and the Wild are 0-2-1 in those three games.
