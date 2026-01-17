Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild Place Joel Eriksson Ek On Injured Reserve cover image

Wild Place Joel Eriksson Ek On Injured Reserve

Dylan Loucks
3h
Wild loses irreplaceable forward Joel Eriksson Ek to IR. Injuries mount as the team faces a hot Sabres squad.

The Minnesota Wild (26-13-9) is back in action tonight to face the Buffalo Sabres (26-16-4), who is 15-2-0 in its last 17 games.

Before leaving for the trip, a bunch of moves were made by the Wild on Friday.

Matt Boldy will miss the next four games at least, after he was put on the Injured Reserve (IR) list

He will join Jonas Brodin, Joel Eriksson Ek and Zach Bogosian on the IR. Neither of the four players will travel with the Wild for this trip.

Boldy and Eriksson Ek were the latest two players to be placed on the IR. Forwards Hunter Haight and Nicolas Aube-Kubel were recalled from the Iowa Wild in a different move.

Eriksson Ek, 28, has played in 45 games this year for Minnesota. He has recorded 11 goals, 21 assists, 32 points and 68 hits.

Over the last few years the 6-foot-2 center has been referred to as the Wild's most irreplaceable player. He has missed the last three games and the Wild are 0-2-1 in those three games.

