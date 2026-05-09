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Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Doesn't Skate, Remains Out For Game 3 cover image

Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Doesn't Skate, Remains Out For Game 3

Dylan Loucks
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Minnesota faces a daunting deficit as their star center remains sidelined by injury, forcing the Wild to find offensive answers before their postseason hopes slip away.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (4-4) is back in action today against the Colorado Avalanche (6-0) for Game 3.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin have both missed the first two games and the Wild have lost both of them.

Their absences have been missed.

On Friday, after practice, Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed that Brodin be out for Game 3. Eriksson Ek was on the ice with the Wild and Hynes said he could be a possibility for Game 3.

Hynes said they will trust Eriksson Ek if he thinks he can play a full game or not. So the decision seems to be up to the Wild center.

At the morning skate on Saturday, Eriksson Ek was not on the ice. Ryan Hartman took his spot on the power play in practice.

Eriksson Ek, 29, had 19 goals and 51 points in 70 games during the regular season. He had three goals, two assists, five points and 15 hits in six round one games.

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