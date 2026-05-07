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Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin Still Have Not Skated

Dylan Loucks
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Trailing 2-0 against the Avalanche, Minnesota faces a desperate must-win scenario as key stars remain sidelined. Coach John Hynes provides a grim update on their recovery status.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (4-4) was back on the ice for a practice at home. The Wild will square off for Game 3 against Colorado Avalanche (6-0) in round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

It will be the first home game of the series. The Wild are behind 2-0 and will look to show up in a must-win game.

Minnesota had a very light practice today. Some normal scratches and a few regulars hit the ice. A full practice will happen on Friday.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after practice that neither Joel Eriksson Ek or Jonas Brodin have begun skating since their lower-body injuries.

The hope was for one of the two to be ready on Saturday for Game 3. Hynes did not rule Eriksson Ek out, but he has yet to skate since his injury, so it is hard to believe he will be an option but we will see on Friday at practice.

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