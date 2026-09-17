Can Charlie Stramel Crack The Minnesota Wild's Opening Night NHL Roster?

But it won't be an easy task for Stramel. If he starts on the wing, he can't beat out Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy in top-six roles, and in the bottom six, Stramel doesn't have the physicality of Yakov Trenin or Marcus Foligno to beat them. Additionally, Blake Coleman provides offense and penalty killing, and Nick Foligno is a veteran leader who also brings physicality. The two players he can truly compete with are Maxim Shabanov and Bobby Brink, but they, too, have more NHL experience than Stramel.