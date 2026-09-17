Can Charlie Stramel Crack The Minnesota Wild's Opening Night NHL Roster?

Minnesota Wild top prospect Charlie Stramel is set to begin his professional hockey career, but the question is whether he can crack the opening-night NHL roster or start in the AHL.
After four seasons in the NCAA, Charlie Stramel finally signed an entry-level contract with the Minnesota Wild, and excitement around his arrival is high.
Leading up to his draft year, Stramel was considered a top-10 pick, or at the very least a candidate to land in the top 10. As a late-2004 birthday, Stramel missed the cutoff for the 2022 draft and was selected by the Wild in the first round (21st overall) of the 2023 NHL draft.
His first two seasons of college hockey with the University of Wisconsin were very underwhelming, but the move to Michigan State unlocked his game. In his first season with the Spartans, his junior year, Stramel posted nine goals and 27 points in 37 games. But his senior season is when things finally came together, as the 21-year-old scored 19 goals and 44 points in 37 games.
Stramel morphed into one of the better players in college hockey and proved to the Minnesota brass that he was ready to begin his professional career.
After signing his entry-level contract, Stramel will have the opportunity to compete in training camp and pre-season to make the opening-night NHL roster. The question is whether he has the tools to play a bottom-six role, or if his skill stands out enough to warrant a spot in the top six.
If he can provide neither, he'll likely start in the AHL, but he is gunning for an NHL job.
"That’s for sure a goal of mine,” Stramel told reporters last week during the team’s prospect camp. “I’m going to have to bring it in camp and hopefully show them what I’m capable of. But at the end of the day, if it doesn’t happen right away, it doesn’t happen right away.”
There is no shame in starting in the AHL; for many prospects, it helps them acclimate to the style of play and speed they may face in the NHL. But with some of the off-season departures the Wild faced, it would be great to see a top prospect like Stramel force his way into the lineup.
Stramel has the physical tools, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 212 pounds. His game is built on his playmaking, as he excels in small areas of the ice. His hockey IQ is arguably his greatest strength, and he uses that to be a step ahead of the game.
His ability to play on the wing or up the middle could be another valuable trait that helps him land an NHL job.
But it won't be an easy task for Stramel. If he starts on the wing, he can't beat out Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy in top-six roles, and in the bottom six, Stramel doesn't have the physicality of Yakov Trenin or Marcus Foligno to beat them. Additionally, Blake Coleman provides offense and penalty killing, and Nick Foligno is a veteran leader who also brings physicality. The two players he can truly compete with are Maxim Shabanov and Bobby Brink, but they, too, have more NHL experience than Stramel.
Up the middle, Stramel won't beat Joel Eriksson Ek, doesn't bring the physicality of Michael McCarron on the fourth line, nor the veteran experience of Ryan Hartman, and like Brink and Shabanov, he is likely unable to beat out Danila Yurov.
It's more than an uphill battle, but Stramel will be given the opportunity to prove himself.
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