Canadiens: One Last Push

Up front, Phillip Danault is the only Canadiens player to have scored over 20 points against the host; he has 23 points in 30 games, while Brendan Gallagher has 19 points in 29 games. Captain Nick Suzuki is in third place with 17 points in 20 games. Interestingly, the Jets are one of the few teams that Cole Caufield has never scored a goal against, but he still has seven points in 10 duels with the Manitoba outfit. As for Noah Dobson, who is currently on a four-game point streak, he only has two points in eight duels with them.