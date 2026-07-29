Former Canadiens Goaltender Not A Fan Of Habs’ Goaltending Carousel

We had Montembeault and me, and they kept Cayden Primeau around. We thought Cayden was going to be going down, and they just kept us around, so…Personally, I didn’t really like it. Just because you feel on the outs. The way you need to do it is you’ve got to be able to manage it properly. From the goalie coach to the head coach, to the goalies, I also have a common understanding that this is for the benefit of the group, and it is what it is, and we’re just going to make it work. As long as there’s a clear line of communication and an understanding of where everyone stands, I think that’s the biggest thing. Because as a goalie you’re sitting there and you’ve got three and you’re like “Man, am I ever going to play? Is this guy going to play? Is my next game in two weeks? Is it in three weeks?” As long as there’s a clear communication path, I don’t see any problem with it.