Canadiens Have Second-Most Productive Crop Of Rookies In League

As things stand, Schaefer may still be ahead, though, given the significance of his role with the Isles on their first pairing and first power-play unit, and his current average ice time of 24:05. It will be interesting to see how the voting goes down this year, how much importance is given to the scoring race vs impact on the team. Kapanen won’t be in the conversation, but it’s still impressive to see him lead all rookies in goals. If Demidov were to net the Calder Trophy, it would be the first time that a Canadiens player has won it two years in a row.