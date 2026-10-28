Canadiens: Larkin’s Big Dilemma

But if he did that, asking for another trade so soon, what team would be willing to roll the dice on him? Asking out of Detroit after 11 years of struggle and seeing the playoffs only once may be understandable. Asking out from a team seen as a contender with a great young core committed long-term would be quite another. That would earn him the label of “player who gives up on his team”. It would ruin his reputation and make it clear his word is worth little, because if Kent Hughes makes a sizeable offer to acquire the top-six center, you can be sure he will have done his due diligence and asked for assurances.