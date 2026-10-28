Canadiens: Larkin’s Big Dilemma

Montreal Canadiens
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Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2026 3:13 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 3:13 PM
The Montreal Canadiens may not be on Dylan Larkin's approved team list, but that doesn't seem to bother the Detroit Red Wings.
Many thought that once Steve Yzerman was cast aside, the Detroit Red Wings could trade their former captain more quickly. However, the former GM isn't the only one who doesn’t like being backed into a corner, and the Wings aren't the Ottawa Senators. Dylan Larkin’s initial trade list included just four teams: the Florida Panthers, the Minnesota Wild, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Las Vegas Golden Knights. But those teams didn’t have what Detroit wanted, so he added more options: the Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals. He added more options not long after: the New Jersey Devils, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Utah Mammoth. With a 10-team acceptable team, Larkin remains stuck in Motor City because the Wings are not getting the kind of offer they want from those teams.
Although the Montreal Canadiens aren't on that list, assistant general manager Kris Draper has attended three of the Habs’ last four games, scouting them relentlessly. Visibly, there are players there who could form an interesting package for the Atlantic Division rival. In Tuesday’s game, Adam Engstrom took Arber Xhekaj’s spot, which could indicate that he’s one of the players Detroit wanted to watch. I also think Oliver Kapanen, who has been catapulted to first-line center duty since captain Nick Suzuki was injured, may be another. What better window than a first-line role? If Detroit trades its second-line center, it only makes sense that they’d want a pivot included in the return.
Why scout the Habs if Larkin hasn’t agreed to go there, though? Perhaps because the Wings hope the player will be desperate enough to leave Detroit and agree to a move to Montreal. Of course, that would be a reluctant move for the 30-year-old, and it would likely raise concerns that he wouldn’t be in it for the long haul. After this season, his $8.7 million cap-hit deal remains valid for four more campaigns, and one can wonder whether he won’t ask for another trade soon, especially if his family wasn’t keen on a move to La Belle Province in the first place.
But if he did that, asking for another trade so soon, what team would be willing to roll the dice on him? Asking out of Detroit after 11 years of struggle and seeing the playoffs only once may be understandable. Asking out from a team seen as a contender with a great young core committed long-term would be quite another. That would earn him the label of “player who gives up on his team”. It would ruin his reputation and make it clear his word is worth little, because if Kent Hughes makes a sizeable offer to acquire the top-six center, you can be sure he will have done his due diligence and asked for assurances.
If Larkin agrees to a move, his family will see just how well the organization treats their member, and they won’t have to look far to see it. Just at the Heritage Classic recently, no matter how many guests, friends, or family members a player asked to bring, the Canadiens agreed and brought them out, covering the expenses. All wives, girlfriends, and kids got custom-made gear to keep them warm and had a great time at the post-practice family skate on Saturday night.
It goes beyond the organization; just like the Habs, their significant others are a tight-knit bunch, judging by all their social media posts. It’s not rare to see them gather for a watch party when the guys are out of town, and their Bell Centre attendance always comes with plenty of pictures of them having a whale of a time.
The truth is, it’s been four months since Larkin asked to be traded, and he hasn’t gone anywhere. Detroit won’t be forced to make a deal they don’t like, and ultimately, if he really wants out, it seems it’ll be on the team’s terms, not his, as it really should be. That’s why Draper is piling up frequent-flyer miles to watch Montreal. Make no mistake, though; that doesn’t mean the Habs are the only ones with a good offer. Draper has also been scouting at least one other team: the St. Louis Blues. They do say there’s no smoke without fire…Interestingly, Larkin is not on the ice at practice this morning...
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