Canadiens Must Put The Pedal To The Metal

That’s not a decision to take lightly, especially after using the same lineup for the last six games. Anyone you decide to bring in will be somewhat rusty. Brendan Gallagher has not played since Game 7 against the Lightning, while Oliver Kapanen’s last game was on April 26. When Gallagher entered the first round in Game five, he provided a much-needed spark and scored the first goal of the game. Can the veteran do the same against a much faster and younger Buffalo team? As for Kapanen, he has two goals against the Sabres in four games this season, but that was in the regular season.