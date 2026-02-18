Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild's Quinn Hughes Scores Overtime Winning-Goal To Advance USA To Semifinals

Wild's Quinn Hughes Scores Overtime Winning-Goal To Advance USA To Semifinals

Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes scored the game-winning goal in overtime for USA.

Well, Quinn Hughes has done it again. He has been smashing Minnesota Wild records since he joined the team and now has been setting records for USA at the Olympics.

On Wednesday, Hughes recorded an assist on Dylan Larkin's goal.

Sweden was able to tie it up late in the third period with the extra attacker. But Hughes ended it in overtime.

From Matt Boldy.

With the goal, Hughes and the rest of USA will play Wild prospect Samuel Hlavaj's Slovakia in the semifinals. 

2026 OlympicsTeam USAQuinn HughesMatt BoldyMinnesota Wild
