Nashville Predators forward Matthew Wood week-to-week with lower body injury

Another Nashville Predators player is out after suffering a preseason injury.

On Wednesday, the team announced that forward Matthew Wood is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

During the Gold Star Showcase on Sept. 25, Wood took a fall in the second period of the intersquad scrimmage. He left the ice and did not return to the game. Wood didn't play in either of the Predators' preseason games this past weekend against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

Wood has been one of the young players that has impressed coaches in the preseason, tallying a goal and four assists for five points through two games. He had three points in the Predators' 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Sept. 21.

He's the second player to suffer an elongated injury in the preseason, as defenseman Nicolas Hague sustained a lower-body injury against the Panthers on Sept. 21 that will leave him sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

Tanner Molendyk and Zachary L'Heureux recently returned to training camp after missing the first week due to injury.

Wood's exit from the lineup opens up an opportunity for another player to fill his spot for likely the first few games of the regular season.

The Predators roster is now down to 28 players ahead of their final preseason game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Joakim Kemell, Brady Martin, Reid Schaefer and Ozzy Wiesblatt are the four forwards that come closest to that final roster cut. Kemell and Martin are likely the two players being looked at the most, as both have had strong preseasons.