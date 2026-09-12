Projecting The New Jersey Devils 2026-26 Lineup

The power play is finding out who has the skill sets to take it to the next level. Meier, for example, is the power forward who can play that bumper role on the top unit, but Mantha isn’t a bad option either. Evangelista’s passing can turn him into an option for the top unit, especially if he provides open looks to Hughes or Hischier (although he’ll probably start on the second unit and work his way up from there).