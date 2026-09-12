Projecting The New Jersey Devils 2026-26 Lineup

From the forwards to the defense to the power play, let’s dive into all the ins and outs of the lineup, which is sure to change once the season gets underway.
After projecting the top six and the defense pairings, it’s only fitting to project the entire lineup. The New Jersey Devils enter this season with versatility, especially with their forward unit. It’s a plus for Sheldon Keefe, who can plug-and-play forwards anywhere in the lineup, but it makes it tougher to predict who plays where.
The only thing given is that the goaltending tandem is Jake Allen and Nico Daws, which isn’t certain. After all, a Connor Hellebuyck blockbuster trade is still on the table.
With all of this in mind, and the help of my colleague Kristy Flannery, let’s dive right into the forwards, defense, and power play units.
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Center
|Right Wing
|Jesper Bratt
|Jack Hughes
|Evan Rodrigues
|Timo Meier
|Nico Hischier
|Anthony Mantha
|Arseny Gritsyuk
|Dawson Mercer
|Luke Evangelista
|Stefan Noesen
|Cody Glass
|Connor Brown
Press Box: Jesper Boqvist & Nick Bjugstad
The Devils know who the top six centers and left wings will be. The questions start on the right wing: who will play alongside Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier? Anthony Mantha on the Hischier line with Timo Meier on the other wing makes a lot of sense, as it gives the Devils a big power-forward presence on their second line. Evan Rodrigues is a veteran with plenty of top-six experience, making him a great option alongside Hughes, but that spot looks up for grabs all season.
The third line is fascinating because of its high ceiling. The Devils acquire Luke Evangelista this summer with the hope that he becomes a top-six playmaker and that he can add that offense right away. Likewise, Arseny Gritsyuk showed flashes as a rookie and provides plenty of offense.
Taking a step back and looking at these lines, the scoring is noticeable throughout. Even on the fourth line, the Devils have Connor Brown, who is coming off one of the more productive offensive seasons of his career.
Defense
|Left Defense
|Right Defense
|Luke Hughes
|Brett Pesce
|Jonas Seigenthaler
|Johnathan Kovacevic
|Brenden Dillon
|Dougie Hamilton
Press Box: Declan Chisholm
The first thing to keep in mind is the role Luke Hughes will play this season. The expectation is for him to become the top-pair defenseman the Devils use in all situations, and the best way to unlock his skill set is by pairing him with a shutdown option like Brett Pesce.
The other key for the defense is whether Dougie Hamilton can play at a high level or if he’s on the decline. If he’s not a top-pair defenseman anymore, the Devils are looking at even ice time, or closer to it, for the second and third pairs.
These pairs also give the Devils a defensive-minded pair to lean on, with Jonas Seigenthaler playing alongside Johnathan Kovacevic. That’s the pair that will prevent the defense from falling apart if the injuries get to the Devils.
Speaking of which, Declan Chisholm is the ideal defenseman to have around to fill in when needed. He’s 26 and can play on the third pair when needed. Moreover, he’s a defenseman to watch as he can take over as a regular by midseason.
A quick note on the goaltending: The Devils are expected to rely on a Jake Allen and Nico Daws duo, with both splitting starts. This won’t be a 50-50 split (or a 42-42 game split), but neither is a clear-cut number one goaltender.
Power Play
|Right Wing
|Center
|Left Wing
|Bumper
|Point (Defense)
|Power Play 1
|Jesper Bratt
|Nico Hischier
|Jack Hughes
|Time Meier
|Luke Hughes
|Power Play 2
|Evan Rodrigues
|Dawson Mercer
|Luke Evangelista
|Anthony Mantha
|Dougie Hamilton
The power play is finding out who has the skill sets to take it to the next level. Meier, for example, is the power forward who can play that bumper role on the top unit, but Mantha isn’t a bad option either. Evangelista’s passing can turn him into an option for the top unit, especially if he provides open looks to Hughes or Hischier (although he’ll probably start on the second unit and work his way up from there).
The other layer to the power play is which players join it as the season goes on. Gritsyuk has the skill to make his way there, and Dawson Mercer has proven he plays well alongside Hughes.
Other Notes
Many Devils fans wonder about a youth movement and whether a prospect or two will join the team and change the dynamics. The forward to watch is Amadeus Lombardi, who was acquired in the offseason and will likely start the season in the American Hockey League but has plenty of talent to make his way up to the NHL. The defense meanwhile has a few big names to watch, including Anton Silaev, Ethan Edwards, Topias Vilen, and Seamus Casey.
The lingering Quinn Hughes trade is still a possibility as well. It’s anyone’s guess what will happen on that front, as he might sign an extension or stay with the Minnesota Wild all season. That said, acquiring the Norris Trophy-caliber defenseman changes everything about the Devils.
The healthy scratches or players in the press box are also pivotal to the Devils this season. This offseason, general manager Sunny Mehta wanted to build a team that can withstand injuries, and with the extra depth, they might.
What do you think the lineup will look like this season? Feel free to comment your lines and pairings below!