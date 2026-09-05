Flyers Breakfast: Zeev Buium Gets Paid... Already?

Saturday morning's Philadelphia Flyers news.
There are officially less than two weeks until the Philadelphia Flyers start training camp, and less than one week until the Flyers' rookies start rookie camp. And things are finally happening around the NHL!
Speaking of Flyers rookie camp, it should be an exciting one with Porter Martone, Denver Barkey, Alex Bump, Maksim Sokolovskii, and Jett Luchanko all included on the roster and expected to participate, starting on Sept 11 in Allentown, Pa.
The main draw will be the two Rookie Series games against the New York Rangers and their youngsters, which will be on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5:05 p.m.
I'm sure Martone, Barkey, and Bump are going to be lobbing alley-oops to each other against lesser competition, but I'm most excited to see Sokolovskii's performance after a fun showing at development camp back in July.
On the topic of Martone, Scott Wheeler recently ranked the 19-year-old in the same tier of prospect as Gavin McKenna and Lane Hutson, so that's pretty neat for the Flyers going forward. Continued upward trajectory means potential franchise forward in the making.
The same cannot be said of Matvei Michkov, who dropped a full tier in Wheeler's list due to how the NHL views him as a player, and based on everything that went on with him and head coach Rick Tocchet last year.
The good news is that, heading into the new season, Tocchet seems to have a fresher perspective on things, calling it a "learning experience" for both men and acknowledging mistakes on his own behalf.
I love to hear that from Tocchet, because, if this thing is going to get up off the ground for the Flyers, Matvei Michkov is going to be there with Martone piloting the crew and helping them achieve liftoff.
Flyers draft mistake? Zeev Buium gets his bag
The big NHL news of the week is coming out of Vancouver, surprisingly, with the Canucks handing prospect defenseman Zeev Buium a hefty eight-year, $75 million contract extension that comes with a $9.38 million AAV.
Buium, 20, was acquired by the Canucks from the Minnesota Wild as the centerpiece of the Quinn Hughes trade and committed to the franchise after just 45 regular season games.
Buium recorded three goals, 11 assists, and 14 points in 31 games with the Wild, registering a fair -9 rating while getting 18:28 of ice time a night.
On an absolutely awful Canucks team, that ice time shot up to 20:21 a night, though Buium produced just three goals, nine assists, and 12 points in 45 games, with five of those points coming on the power play. Oh, and he was a -24 in those 45 games, finishing the season at -33.
I'm still a believer in Buium's potential, and the Canucks clearly are, too. The stats reflect how truly bad the Canucks were as a team last year: they were 9-27-5 at home.
That said, I'm skeptical the Canucks will soon build an environment conducive to the development of young players, as Buium will continue to be force-fed top pairing minutes against tough competition.
His development could stagnate, but that's not a guarantee.
On the Flyers' side of the 2024 draft controversy, Jett Luchanko is not expected to be on the NHL roster this year barring something unforeseen.
It's the right call to have Luchanko developing in the AHL, but the offensive game still has to come a long way to move the needle.
The Flyers still have the worst power play in the NHL, and they'll be turning to David Jiricek to try and get a boost from the point.
And, let the Buium contract be a reminder that prices are only going to go up for the next few years. If Michkov has a great third season in the NHL, he'll be getting double-digits undoubtedly.