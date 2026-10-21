NHL Trade Rumors: Flyers Linked to Former 2nd Overall Pick

"One name DFO has heard the Flyers like is Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers, though there is no indication at this time that GM Jason Botterill wants to move the 2021-second-overall pick. Speaking with a Kraken source last week, DFO was told that the Kraken do like Foerster; though that isn’t a player the Flyers want to give up, it would be a 'conversation starter,' according to a team source," Di Marco said.