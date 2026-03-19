State of Flyers' Rebuild: Fact vs. Fiction, Outlook, and Road Ahead

The Philadelphia Flyers are ending Year 3 of the Danny Briere and Keith Jones regime in the same place it began: close to the Stanley Cup playoffs, but not in them, and in need of some serious high-end talent down the middle of the ice.
Briere's tenure, not accounting for the draft, has actually been mostly solid, though his successes haven't come without missteps to match.
Buy-low acquisitions like Sean Walker, Ryan Poehling, and Dan Vladar have paid dividends for the Flyers, but overall, the core of the roster remains the same.
Aging players like Nick Seeler, Travis Konecny, Christian Dvorak, and Garnet Hathaway all inked contract extensions under Briere's watch, which strays from the path of a traditional rebuild.
Dvorak, as well as defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, could have fetched hauls at the 2025 NHL trade deadline, but one signed a five-year pact, and the other simply stayed put.
The good news for Briere and the Flyers is that they have proven shrewd in trade negotiations overall. Trevor Zegras, David Jiricek, Nikita Grebenkin, and even Jamie Drysdale and Carl Grundstrom have brought meaningful value to the table for the organization, be it now or for the future.
But, the Flyers could lean into that strength more.
In the 2025 draft, they traded the 22nd and 24th overall picks to the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 12th overall pick, but then used that 12th pick on a pure upside play in Jack Nesbitt, rather than more critically acclaimed prospects like Carter Bear, Cole Reschny, Jackson Smith, Braeden Cootes, or Kashawn Aitcheson.
The Flyers made a similar pivot the year prior, trading down one spot from 12th to 13th, passing on the chance to select Zeev Buium, and adding Jett Luchanko to the fold instead.
It's not a slight against Nesbitt or Luchanko, but the two centers haven't taken meaningful steps forward in their development yet, and the Flyers still need high-end talent at the position despite burning a total of three first-round picks on the two players.
That's where, if the Flyers had gotten Smith and Buium, the rebuild would look much more positive, even with the significant presence of veteran players.
Assembling a young defense core of Buium, Smith, Jiricek, Oliver Bonk, Drysdale, Hunter McDonald, and Ty Murchison is an extremely solid and talented base to work with, and that's excluding existing options like Cam York and Travis Sanheim.
Also excluded was defenseman Spencer Gill, who was acquired with the help of the third-round pick the Flyers acquired when trading down with Minnesota at the 2024 draft.
So far, the fact of the matter is that the Flyers, 16th in the NHL standings with 76 points and a -13 goal differential, are right back where they were in the 2023-24 season, even after adding Matvei Michkov, Zegras, Vladar, and Dvorak.
They still haven't leaned fully into one direction: whether to embrace a full rebuild or push all the chips in and go for a playoff run with their cap space and draft capital.
Other "rebuilding" teams, like San Jose, Anaheim, and Chicago have assembled more exciting nuclei of young talent without becoming abhorrent or unwatchable for more than a year at a time.
This fact is especially disappointing when accounting for the regression of Matvei Michkov, who has been in the crosshairs of Rick Tocchet, as well as the divided public, since the beginning of this season.
A once-promising 26-goal, 63-point rookie has devolved into a one-dimensional middle-six scorer who might just barely crack 40 points in his sophomore season.
That's sucked the excitement out of the Flyers, who still have plenty to offer for the future. Michkov, the apparent franchise player, has become more of a side character or extra in a cliché, inspiring action film rather than continuing to ascend as the avatar of a hopeful, high-flying future in Philadelphia.
The Flyers still have a solid group, yes, headlined by the likes of Michkov, Zegras, Porter Martone, Jiricek, and Drysdale, but it could also be much better with verifiable direction and focus.
It doesn't help, either, that the Flyers are on pace to secure another middling draft pick in the midst of their current playoff push, which will presumably push them out of the territory of the likes of Chase Reid, Carson Carels, Alberts Smits, Viggo Bjorck, Gavin McKenna, and more top prospects at positions of need.
Aleksei Kolosov, Carson Bjarnason, and Egor Zavragin make for a strong group at the goalie position, but little else has improved for the future of the rebuild in the last two seasons.