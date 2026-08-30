How Does Pittsburgh Stack Up Against Rest Of Metropolitan Division?

The other key for Pittsburgh is rookie goaltender Sergei Murashov, who will likely be Arturs Silovs's tandem partner. The inherent risk Pittsburgh is taking this season is betting on two young goaltenders - as well as betting on older players to perform again - but if Murashov ends up delivering on who he appears to be, they should be able to build on what they did last season. And they'll have other internal improvement in the form of young players pushing, too.