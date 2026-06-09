WBS's Season May Be Over — But There Is Much More To Come

Rutger McGroarty, 22, had himself a really solid playoff run, scoring four goals and recording nine points during WBS's run and contributing in all aspects of the game. Many fans seem low on McGroarty, but his playoff performance proved that he has the ability to come through when it matters most, and he plays his best hockey when it matters most, too. Plus, if not for injuries, McGroarty likely would have gotten a much more extended NHL look in 2025-26.