Penguins' Goaltending Future Looks Bright — And The Success Of Their Rebuild Depends On It
With talented but unproven netminders like Sergei Murashov in the system, the Penguins appear to be a franchise with a lot of promise at the goaltending position.
During the 2025-26 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins saw a changing of the guard at the goaltending position after Tristan Jarry had held that starting post for the better part of six-plus seasons.
In shipping Jarry off to the Edmonton Oilers in mid-December, they received veteran Stuart Skinner in return. They also had rookie goaltender Artūrs Šilovs via a trade from the Vancouver Canucks during the summer of 2025, staying afloat and playing well enough to keep making appearances throughout the season.
And, for the rest of the regular season, Skinner and Šilovs experienced some peaks and valleys, both posting .888 save percentages. Of course, Šilovs lived up to his big-game reputation in three games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, giving the Penguins a chance to come back from down 3-0 against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round with a .939 save percentage and 1.52 goals-against average.
As promising as Šilovs's playoff performance was, there is even more promise in the Penguins' system, so much so that it's becoming more apparent that they may have multiple options at the NHL level.
Well, at least, that's the hope — and, really, the Penguins' hopes kind of depend on it.
Of course, it starts with 22-year-old Sergei Murashov, the most NHL-ready goaltending prospect in their system and, by a wide margin, their most promising up to this point. And Murashov is certainly proving himself in the Calder Cup Playoffs with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), putting up a .938 save percentage with a 1.84 goals-against average in 11 postseason games.
There is a ton of pressure on Murashov to live up to lofty expectations, especially as he's already been annointed as the next "great" Penguins' goaltender by many fans despite playing in just five NHL games so far. And, not only that, he has an internal target on his back, too.
Joel Blomqvist, 24, fell into a bit of a backup role behind Murashov by the time playoff time came around, but he still posted a respectable .913 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average in 26 regular season games this season. Taylor Gauthier put together another outstanding season in the ECHL for the Wheeling Nailers with a .929 save percentage in 36 regular season games and a .922 save percentage in 17 Kelly Cup Playoff games, also breaking the franchise's regular season shutout record.
Then, there is Gabriel D'Aigle — unrefined yet as quick and athletic as Murashov in addition to being 6-foot-5 in the goal crease. The 19-year-old got peppered on a nightly basis with the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL and still had a .908 save percentage in 39 appearances, and he joined Wheeling at the end of his junior season and appeared in three games, facing 106 shots on goal and recording a .925 save percentage in the process. He turns 20 this year, so there's a good chance he will play in Wheeling next season.
With all this goaltending depth in their system, it seems like the Penguins are pretty set. If things don't work out with Šilovs or Murashov, they have Blomqvist, Gauthier, and D'Aigle behind them. Right now, they have depth at the position to spare.
And that's a good thing because the future success of the franchise depends on at least one of these guys panning out.
Yes, goaltending isn't the end-all, be-all, but it's typically the x-factor in what separates a mere playoff contender from a true Stanley Cup contender. The Penguins don't win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 without the lights-out play of rookie Matt Murray. The Tampa Bay Lightning don't back-to-back in 2020 and 2021 without Andrei Vasilevskiy in his prime as the best goaltender in the league. The Vegas Golden Knights don't win in 2023 without Adin Hill and his .932 save percentage.
The teams with the best goaltending are the teams that are not only able to perenially contend, but also get over the hump and hoist the Stanley Cup. That places an immense amount of expectation and pressure upon the young Penguins' goaltenders, fair or not.
At the end of the day, the biggest factor in whether or not the Penguins and Kyle Dubas will rebuild successfully and contend sustainably lies between the pipes. And teams with a solid tandem have an even better chance at success.
No matter what it entails, the Penguins need to be fully invested in the proper development of their netminders. There is a whole lot of potential, but potential is all it is at this point — and it is up to the organization to give these guys the best chance to succeed and march Pittsburgh back to sustained contention.
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