Penguins' Goaltending Future Looks Bright — And The Success Of Their Rebuild Depends On It

Then, there is Gabriel D'Aigle — unrefined yet as quick and athletic as Murashov in addition to being 6-foot-5 in the goal crease. The 19-year-old got peppered on a nightly basis with the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL and still had a .908 save percentage in 39 appearances, and he joined Wheeling at the end of his junior season and appeared in three games, facing 106 shots on goal and recording a .925 save percentage in the process. He turns 20 this year, so there's a good chance he will play in Wheeling next season.