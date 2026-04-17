'This Is What You Play For': Penguins Thrilled To Be Back In Playoff Picture, Confident About Identity

"With the divisions, you're going to end up playing somebody you're pretty familiar with," Crosby said. "With it being as much of a rivalry as it is, with the history of the teams, I think it's great for everybody - it's great for the fans, for the guys on both teams who have been part of it. But, I think even going back to last series, [there are] a lot of new faces, a lot of new people on both sides.