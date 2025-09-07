4 Lightning Contract Extension Candidates For 2025-26

The Tampa Bay Lightning are very close to the start of their 2025-26 season, as they play their season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9. Thus, hockey season is almost back.

The Lightning are entering this upcoming campaign with some notable players in the final years of their current contracts. Due to this, let's take a look at four Lightning players who could end up signing contract extensions before next summer is here.

Ryan McDonagh, D

Ryan McDonagh is entering the final season of his contract, and he is a prime contract extension candidate for the Lightning because of it. After the Lightning brought back McDonagh from the Nashville Predators this past off-season, the left-shot defenseman gave the Bolts' blueline a significant boost because of his strong defensive play and solid offense from the point. In 82 games this past season, he recorded four goals, 27 assists, 31 points, and an NHL-best plus-43 rating.

Given how much of an impact McDonagh makes in the Lightning's top four and on their penalty kill, it would be understandable if they worked hard to get him signed to a contract extension before next summer. However, with McDonagh now being 36 years old, the best course of action might be a short-term contract extension.

In 349 games over six seasons and two stints as a member of the Lightning, McDonagh has recorded 24 goals, 106 assists, 130 points, and a plus-117 rating. He has also won the Stanley Cup twice as a member of the Lightning.

J.J. Moser, D

After acquiring J.J. Moser from the Utah Mammoth in the Mikhail Sergachev deal, Moser proved to be a strong fit on the Lightning's blueline. The 25-year-old has emerged as an important part of the Lightning's roster, too, as he often played on their top pairing with captain Victor Hedman this pat season. He performed well in the role, too, as he recorded two goals, 12 assists, 14 points, and a plus-20 rating in 54 games.

With Moser being just 25 years old and continuing to get better, the Lightning should work hard to get him signed to a contract extension during the season. The pending restricted free agent (RFA) has been a very good addition to their roster so far and is young enough where a long-term contract extension would make a ton of sense.

Darren Raddysh, D

Darren Raddysh currently has a bargain $975,000 cap hit with the Lightning. However, he is now entering the final season of his contract and is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). With this, he is undoubtedly going to get a nice raise for his next contract. Yet, given how well he has played for the Lightning, they should work hard to keep him around.

Raddysh is coming off a strong 2024-25 season with the Lightning, as he recorded six goals and set new career highs with 31 assists and 37 points in 73 games. This was after he broke out for the Lightning during the 2023-24 season, where he had six goals, 27 assists, and 33 points in 82 games. Overall, he has become a solid offensive defenseman for the Lightning over the years, and it would make a lot of sense for them to keep him around beyond this upcoming season with a contract extension because of it.

In 176 games over four seasons with the Lightning, Raddysh has recorded 13 goals, 60 assists, 73 points, 195 blocks, and a plus-3 rating. Overall, the right-shot defenseman just continues to get better, and it would not be too shocking if he ends up landing a contract extension with the Lightning during this season because of it.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW

Oliver Bjorkstrand is another Lightning pending UFA who should be watched when it comes to a potential contract extension. If the 30-year-old forward ends up being a strong fit for their second-line right wing spot, it would be entirely understandable if they ended up locking him to a contract extension during the season.

After being acquired from the Seattle Kraken, Bjorkstrand recorded five goals, four assists, nine points, and a plus-3 rating in 18 games. Overall, he had a solid start to his Bolts tenure before getting injured. Yet, when looking at his past success, he undoubtedly has the potential to be a strong addition to the Lightning's roster. The 2013 third-round pick has scored at least 20 goals in six different seasons, so he is somebody the Lightning could certainly look to keep around.

