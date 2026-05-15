Report: Cassidy 'Extremely Unlikely' To Be Maple Leafs' Next Head Coach, Fresh Face in Play

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be searching for a new head coach this off-season. However, Elliotte Friedman believes that Bruce Cassidy won't be the bench boss that the Maple Leafs ultimately decide on. Instead, they may look for a fresh face to be Toronto's 42nd coach.
Former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy has been regarded as the No. 1 candidate available to coach next season.
However, on Friday's episode of Sportsnet's 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman shared that he doesn't believe Cassidy will be the most likely candidate to be named the Maple Leafs' 42nd head coach in franchise history.
"I do think (Toronto will) reach out to talk to Cassidy," Friedman said. "But… I'd say it's extremely unlikely he's going to end up being the guy in Toronto."
The NHL insider continued to describe what the Maple Leafs organization may be looking into in terms of who their next bench boss will be.
"I do think they are prepared to go fresh," he said.
TSN's Darren Dreger made the same report on Thursday evening on OverDrive. Dreger said that Toronto's next hire could be in the realm of someone who is "young and relatively inexperienced from a professional perspective."
"I think Malhotra, very legitimate candidate," he said. "I think Woodcroft, potentially a candidate. I do think, if David Carle wanted to talk to them, I think he would be a candidate, and there's going to be others."
He also mentioned Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden as someone who is having success, leading his team to the third round of the Calder Cup playoffs and winning Game 1 against the Cleveland Monsters.
But as for Cassidy, and what seems like any well-known veteran bench boss, reports indicate that won't be the path the Maple Leafs go down in this off-season.
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