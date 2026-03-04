Chris Tanev’s Season Is Officially Over As Maple Leafs Defenseman Opts For Surgery

The 36-year-old underwent successful core muscle surgery on Wednesday in New York City, the Maple Leafs announced. The team expects him to be fully recovered when training camp rolls around in September.
The defenseman tried to work his way back into the Maple Leafs' lineup following the Olympic break, but it seems it just wasn't in the cards with where the club is at in the standings.
"He wanted to try to come back and play this year, but it didn't work out," head coach Craig Berube said on Wednesday. "So he got the operation, it went successful, and he'll be ready for camp next year."
It's been a difficult season for Tanev when it comes to injuries. He dealt with a concussion pretty early in the season after taking a helmet to the head in a game against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 21.
Tanev would return just over a week later on Nov. 1 against the Philadelphia Flyers, but left that game on a stretcher after taking an awkward hit from Matvei Michkov. Tanev missed just over a month with that injury and returned to the lineup on Dec. 23.
He'd play in that game and parts of two more before going down with the injury, which ended his season.
With his season being officially over, the Maple Leafs could move him to season-ending long-term injured reserve. That could effectively open up more cap space — around $700,000 — for them before Friday's deadline.
Tanev played in just 11 games with the Maple Leafs this season, totalling two assists and 17:58 of average ice time. The Toronto, Ontario, native is in the second season of a six-year, $27 million contract, which he signed with the Maple Leafs in the summer of 2024.