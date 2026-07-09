Craig Berube Admits The Crucial Mistake That Cost Him His Job With The Maple Leafs

"I definitely went in there from the get-go when I was first hired to try to get them out of a comfort zone and play a different style of hockey, a style that I believe is what you need to play to be successful in the playoffs," Berube explained. "We tried to change a few things and try to get players to play a little differently. I tried to appease them as much as I could, and if I had to do it all over again, I would never have done that."