Craig Berube Admits The Crucial Mistake That Cost Him His Job With The Maple Leafs

"If I had to do it all over again, I would never have done that.": Inside the final meeting and the tactical concessions that ultimately forced the Maple Leafs to cut ties with Craig Berube.
By the time Craig Berube sat down with the Toronto Maple Leafs management at the end of a disappointing season, the wheels of change were already spinning. But inside that room, parsing through the wreckage of a campaign that had veered off course, the veteran coach believed for a fleeting moment that there might still be a path forward.
Appearing on Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill on Wednesday, Berube opened up about his departure from the Maple Leafs, recounting the details of his final meeting before the club ultimately chose to part ways with him despite two years remaining on his contract.
"It was a good meeting," Berube reflected. "I thought we went through everything in the whole organization. It was a lot of information that they were looking to get from me about what I saw and what I felt needed to change or just the whole organization top to bottom, almost."
The meeting included the newly appointed duo of John Chayka and Mats Sundin, who have stepped into prominent management roles within MLSE. For Berube, the exit interview initially yielded a sense of optimism.
"I left there feeling like things were good," Berube admitted. "It felt like a good meeting, and probably I felt like we were going to try to make it work and I was coming back. But you know, I wasn’t totally sure. I just left there feeling that way. And it didn’t work out. They wanted to make a change, and they have every right to."
The Identity Struggle
When Berube arrived in Toronto, his mandate was clear: push a highly skilled core out of its comfort zone and instil a heavy, playoff-ready identity. While the first year yielded strong regular-season numbers, the systemic shift never fully crystallized in year two.
Injuries to key personnel, notably early in net and the loss of defenseman Chris Tanev, left the team chasing its tail.
"I never thought right from the get-go the injuries really hit us hard early with the goaltending and losing Tanev," Berube said. "I think those were huge losses on our team and sort of set us behind the eight-ball. We did make some movement throughout the season a couple different times where we got on some rolls and stuff, but it didn't still didn't feel quite like we were in control."
But Berube pointed to a deeper philosophical concession that ultimately cost him. In trying to navigate the complex ecosystem of Toronto's high-priced locker room, he strayed from his own coaching principles.
"I definitely went in there from the get-go when I was first hired to try to get them out of a comfort zone and play a different style of hockey, a style that I believe is what you need to play to be successful in the playoffs," Berube explained. "We tried to change a few things and try to get players to play a little differently. I tried to appease them as much as I could, and if I had to do it all over again, I would never have done that."
That friction was often visible, none more so than in his public interactions with William Nylander. While rumor mills frequently spun tales of a fractured relationship, Berube downplayed the narrative, characterizing it as standard push-and-pull with an elite talent.
"I enjoyed working with Willie. You have to have tough conversations with him," Berube said. "He wants to do things a certain way, and I want things done a certain way, so there's always a little bit of a little backlash from him either way or myself. But overall our relationship was good. Me and him going at it, that's part of hockey."
Despite his exit, Berube maintained he has "nothing but good things to say" about former Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, describing their relationship as excellent. The Leafs parted ways with Treliving in March. From the outside looking in, Berube has monitored his former boss’s aggressive summer re-tooling.
With the Maple Leafs reshaping their roster on the fly, Berube sees a management group fully cognizant of their competitive window.
"I think they're kind of all in," Berube noted of Toronto's recent roster moves. "They're in it to win it right now."
What’s Next for the Berube?
As for Berube himself, life after Toronto has included a brief television stint with TSN during free agency and a heavy dose of family time. He revealed he spent time interviewing with the Edmonton Oilers for their vacant coaching position, though he ultimately withdrew from consideration.
"I had a great conversation with Stan Bowman and Jeff Jackson for quite some time and went through the process, and it just got dragged out too long, so I just took myself out of it," Berube said.
Now waiting for the next phone call, Berube departs Toronto without bitterness regarding the market's intense pressure cooker.
"The pressure obviously is all around you. There's a lot of noise, we all know that," Berube said. "But for me personally, I really enjoyed it. I’d rather have that than no pressure. Just making the playoffs and losing out in the second round or the first round is not good enough. They want to win."
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