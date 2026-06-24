Joseph Woll, Simon Benoit Open Up On Emotional Departures From Maple Leafs Following Trade To Flyers

Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit reflect on their time in Toronto and how they found out they were traded from the Maple Leafs to Philadelphia.
The phone call that changed everything came at an ordinary moment for Joseph Woll.
The 27-year-old goaltender, a third-round 2016 draft pick who had spent the last decade inside the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, was sorting through his hockey card collection when the news arrived that he and defenseman Simon Benoit had been traded to the Philaddelphia Flyers.
“I think my initial reaction right when I got the call, as I imagine most people, was a lot of emotion. I’ve spent a long time in Toronto, so I was pretty sad to hear the news right when it happened. And went for a walk.”
The emotion lingered as Woll processed the end of his time with the only NHL organization he had ever known. Then a call came from his close friend and now-former teammate, Simon Benoit, who had also been dealt in the transaction. The excitement in Benoit’s voice helped reframe the moment.
“I didn’t know any details of the trade or anything,” Woll recalled. “I was really just focused on. At that point, I was thinking about leaving the Leafs, and Benny called me, and just the excitement of his voice, I think, really helped for me see how an unbelievable opportunity this was. And it was almost like from that initial reaction onward, there’s been, you know, almost a surplus of excitement on my part.”
For Woll, the trade marks the close of a journey that began when he was selected by Toronto in 2016. He spoke openly about what it meant to grow up inside the organization, to chase the dream he had carried since childhood, and to experience both the highs of playoff hockey and the lows of a difficult 2025-26 season.
“From when I was a kid it was my dream to play in the NHL and to be a great goalie. And to have the opportunities to play in Stanley Cup playoff games, to play in high pressure situations, to play as a starting goalie at times,” Woll said. “Ever since I was drafted to Toronto in 2016, I think that they’ve given me that opportunity. There’s been nothing but belief, support, and really just continually helping me to push to that spot. From the city, from the organization, to all my friends that I’ve made in Toronto, to my teammates. It’s been a very special, I believe, seven years with the organization and 10 of being a part of them since I got drafted. So even with all the positive and negative memories, I think it’s been a beautiful experience playing with them.”
Woll described the past season’s disappointment as part of a larger learning process that has shaped the goaltender he is today. He reflected on the ups and downs he witnessed and experienced since arriving in Toronto, including good runs, devastating losses, and a campaign that fell short of expectations.
“I think one of those things about goaltending, and probably like anything else in life, it’s a constant process that you’re honing your game over years and the big benefits I find in goaltending are experience,” he said. “Sometimes experience leads you to have positive outcomes, negative outcomes. And I think where a lot of the growth lies is in the negative outcomes, because that’s all a learning process and learning and honing your game is a continual thing. … It’s important not to take too much of that mindset because of what I’ve learned about myself, about the goalie I want to be from these experiences. … I think they were actually sometimes more beneficial than having success. Because it really pointed me in the correct direction.”
That growth included thriving in a tandem situation alongside Anthony Stolarz in previous seasons, learning he could step up when called upon, stay healthy, and prove his belief in himself through different roles, including early NHL experience backing up Jack Campbell. Woll credited those Toronto years with giving him the perspective and resilience he carries forward.
Simon Benoit’s notification came after a workout at his cabin. The defenseman, who played three or four seasons with the Maple Leafs after arriving via trade, described the call as surprising but part of the job, and said he was happy with where it sent him.
“It was the first time I spoke with (Maple Leafs GM John) Chayka,” Benoit said. “So obviously it was kind of surprising, but at the same time, it’s part of the job. I was just really happy where he sent me. So I was pretty excited for what’s to come.”
Benoit, who has a young child with his wife in Toronto, emphasized the personal roots he put down during his time with the organization and the warmth he felt from the people around him.
“They’re a good organization. They treated me so well. I have great memories for me, my wife, and my kid. Obviously, I have my kid there. So it’s always going to be special. And the guys there were just so welcoming to me. And we really had a good group. So it’s just going to be positive. And obviously, I’m bringing that baggage with me. And I learned a lot of stuff throughout those three or four years. So I’m going to be bringing that with me.”
One memory Benoit said he will carry with him is his overtime goal against the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of their first-round plaoff series in 2025.
“That was pretty exciting, obviously,” he said. “Playoffs are always fun. And I feel like it was my, I had the chance to play in my first playoffs with Toronto. And playoff hockey is so much fun. So I think I’ll just keep those moments.”
Benoit and Woll grew close during their overlapping years in Toronto. Often going out together on the road for dinners as part of a group that included Matthew Knies and former Leafs forward Bobby McMann.
Both players framed their departures as the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another.
“I know myself, I know my game more than I ever have before,” Woll said. “I’ve got a lot of experience under my belt and I’m excited for [what comes next]. Let my work speak for itself.”
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