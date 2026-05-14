Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson Named Captain of Sweden’s 2026 IIHF World Championship Team

For the Maple Leafs, Ekman-Larsson’s continued elite-level play at 34 raises questions about his future in Toronto. His contract runs through 2026-27 with a cap hit that remains manageable. New management must decide whether to extend the veteran or use him as a trade chip if the team looks to retool. His performance this season proved he retains significant value, both on the ice and in mentoring younger defencemen like Jake McCabe’s partners or prospects pushing for roster spots.