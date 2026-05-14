Maple Leafs' Oliver Ekman-Larsson Named Captain of Sweden’s 2026 IIHF World Championship Team

In a season of disappointment for the Maple Leafs, veteran defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson emerged as one of Toronto’s brightest lights and now wears the ‘C’ for Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Champions
Oliver Ekman-Larsson will wear the ‘C’ for Tre Kronor at the 2026 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Switzerland. The Toronto Maple Leafs veteran defenceman was announced as captain Thursday by the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation, with Mattias Ekholm and Lucas Raymond serving as alternates.
“I feel honoured by the opportunity to be captain for Tre Kronor for the third time in my career,” Ekman-Larsson said in the federation’s release. “We have already started building a strong group feeling and we will continue to build it every day during this championship.”
This marks the latest chapter in a resurgent international season for the 34-year-old. Ekman-Larsson represented Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina earlier this year, appearing in five games as the team reached the quarterfinals before falling to the United States in overtime. His selection and now captaincy underscore the trust Swedish hockey places in his leadership and experience at a time when the national team blends veterans with emerging talent.
Ekman-Larsson’s strong play for the Maple Leafs in 2025-26 earned him this honour. In a season that ended without a playoff berth for Toronto, he stood out as one of the club’s most consistent and productive performers on the back end. The Leafs finished with a sub-.500 record, but Ekman-Larsson delivered 39 points (eight goals, 31 assists) in 78 games — his highest total since the 2018-19 campaign with the Arizona Coyotes.
He led all Maple Leafs defencemen in scoring and logged heavy minutes, averaging over 20:35 per game. His ability to move the puck, quarterback the power play (nine assists there), and provide veteran stability proved invaluable on a blueline that faced injuries and inconsistency. While the team allowed more goals than it scored overall, Ekman-Larsson posted strong underlying metrics and was routinely deployed in key defensive situations.
His acquisition by the Leafs in free agency two summers ago drew mixed reviews from fans expecting a pure shutdown presence. Instead, then-general manager Brad Treliving and recently-departed coach Craig Berube got a mobile, two-way defenceman who adapted seamlessly to the faster North American game in his mid-30s. Ekman-Larsson’s puck retrieval skills and first-pass ability helped Toronto transition out of its own zone efficiently on many nights. In a year when star forwards struggled with consistency and injuries, his reliability offered a bright spot.
This will not be Ekman-Larsson’s first time captaining Sweden. He previously wore the ‘C’ at the 2019 IIHF World Championship. His international resume includes silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and multiple World Championship appearances, including a bronze in 2010. At the recent Olympics, he provided steady minutes despite limited offensive output, focusing on defensive structure against top opposition.
Sweden enters the 2026 Worlds in Switzerland as a medal contender. With NHL talent available post-season, Tre Kronor will feature a potent mix. Ekman-Larsson’s presence on the back end, paired with Ekholm’s size and Raymond’s skill, gives the Swedes balance. The captaincy places responsibility on him to unify the group quickly in a condensed tournament format.
For the Maple Leafs, Ekman-Larsson’s continued elite-level play at 34 raises questions about his future in Toronto. His contract runs through 2026-27 with a cap hit that remains manageable. New management must decide whether to extend the veteran or use him as a trade chip if the team looks to retool. His performance this season proved he retains significant value, both on the ice and in mentoring younger defencemen like Jake McCabe’s partners or prospects pushing for roster spots.
Ekman-Larsson’s journey from Phoenix, where he spent the bulk of his prime, to Vancouver, then Toronto, reflects adaptability. Drafted sixth overall by the Coyotes in 2009, he developed into a No. 1 defenceman known for offensive upside. Injuries and team rebuilds tested him, yet he reinvented his game upon arriving in Toronto — focusing more on efficiency, shot suppression, and leadership.