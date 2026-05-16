Maple Leafs' GM John Chayka's Track Record In Hiring NHL Head Coaches

thehockeynews.com Report: Cassidy 'Extremely Unlikely' To Be Maple Leafs' Next Head Coach, Fresh Face in Play The Toronto Maple Leafs will be searching for a new head coach this off-season. However, Elliotte Friedman believes that Bruce Cassidy won't be the bench boss that the Maple Leafs ultimately decide on. Instead, they may look for a fresh face to be Toronto's 42nd coach.