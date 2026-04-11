Maple Leafs Prospect Miroslav Holinka Joins Marlies After Junior Career Comes To An End
Holinka is the latest Maple Leafs draft pick to join the Marlies after his junior season came to an end with the Edmonton Oil Kings.
Miroslav Holinka is headed to the AHL.
The 20-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs prospect was loaned to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Saturday afternoon, days following the conclusion of his junior season with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings.
Holinka will join the Marlies for the remainder of this season and will likely play with the AHL club for most of next season, as his junior career has come to an end.
The 2024 fifth-round (151st overall) pick was in his second season with the Oil Kings after coming over from Czechia. Holinka nearly doubled his point total from his first to second year, scoring 45 points in 2024-25 and tallying 80 points in 2025-26.
37 of those points were goals, which turned out to be the most on the Oil Kings and tied for the seventh-most in the WHL.
Holinka finished second in team scoring this year, only behind Lukas Sawchyn, who scored 88 points in 68 games. In the postseason, however, Holinka had the most points among Oil Kings players with seven goals and four assists in their seven-game series against the Saskatoon Blades.
Holinka signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs this past summer.
The Kromeriz, Czechia-born forward is one of three Maple Leafs-drafted players to join the Marlies following their junior seasons, along with 2025 picks Tyler Hopkins and Harry Nansi, who are on ATOs.
Toronto also has a few college signees in Brandon Buhr, Vinny Borgesi, and Hayes Hundley, all of whom inked NHL contracts with the Maple Leafs, which'll begin next season.
All three are on PTOs, while Frank Djuarsevic — another college free agent who signed an AHL deal — is on an ATO.
The Marlies have three more games remaining on their schedule before their regular season comes to an end. They'll then transition into the playoffs, with their first two playoff games likely to be in Toronto (depending on where they finish in the standings) at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
Those currently with the Maple Leafs, in Jacob Quillan, Luke Haymes, Ryan Tverberg, and William Villeneuve, will return to the Marlies once the NHL regular season closes. Easton Cowan is also set to join them for their playoff run after Toronto loaned him to the AHL club on trade deadline day.