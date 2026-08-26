Canucks Forwards Boeser, Pettersson, & Rossi In Line To Hit Assist Milestones In 2026–27

Three more assists will put Pettersson ahead of Alex Edler, who currently sits at eighth all-time with 310. The next franchise-assist mark Pettersson will hope to reach after Edler’s is Thomas Gradin, who currently holds sole-possesion of the seventh-most assists in club records with 353. He’ll need 46 more in order to surpass Gradin’s total, something that could come close, but likely won’t occur in 2026–27.