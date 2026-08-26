Canucks Forwards Boeser, Pettersson, & Rossi In Line To Hit Assist Milestones In 2026–27

Three Canucks forwards — Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Marco Rossi — could all hit assist milestones during the 2026–27 season.
With the oncoming start of a new NHL season comes the beginning of milestone countdowns for the Vancouver Canucks. Three Canucks forwards — Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, and Marco Rossi — could all hit assist milestones during the 2026–27 season.
Elias Pettersson Is Only Three Assists Away From Reaching 8th-All-Time In Canucks History
Pettersson entered the Canucks’ top-10 in assists in franchise history during the 2025–26 season, passing J.T. Miller for the title at the end of November. He then claimed sole possession of ninth all-time at the end of January, taking the spot from Dennis Kearns. The forward finished the 2025–26 season with a total of 308 career assists.
Three more assists will put Pettersson ahead of Alex Edler, who currently sits at eighth all-time with 310. The next franchise-assist mark Pettersson will hope to reach after Edler’s is Thomas Gradin, who currently holds sole-possesion of the seventh-most assists in club records with 353. He’ll need 46 more in order to surpass Gradin’s total, something that could come close, but likely won’t occur in 2026–27.
Brock Boeser Could Leap From 15th To 12th-Most Assists In Franchise History
More known for his goal-scoring calibre than his assists, Boeser has quietly put himself within striking distance of the 12th-most assists in franchise history heading into 2026–27 with a total of 256. 12 assists throughout the season will put the forward at 12th, passing Brendan Morrison (14th, 257), Todd Bertuzzi (13th, 261), and Andre Boudrias (12th, 267).
The next mark after 12th could be a toss-up in terms of whether Boeser hits it in 2026–27 or not. Miller occupies the 11th spot in club records with 285 total helpers, which is 29 more than Boeser’s current total of 256. While not impossible, Boeser has only hit the 30-assist mark three times throughout his NHL career.
Marco Rossi Is Only 21 Assists Away From 100
Rossi could reach a personal milestone during the 2026–27 season if he records 21 assists. This would bring his career total up to 100 from the 79 that he currently has after four full seasons in the NHL.
Depending on Rossi’s health, this milestone could be pretty easily within reach. The forward has logged 36 and 23 assists in both the 2024–25 and 2025–26 seasons respectively, with his 2025–26 effort coming despite a mid-season trade and a few bouts of injuries.
Rossi previously hit the 100-career NHL point mark on April 9, 2025, while still a member of the Minnesota Wild.
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