Vancouver Canucks 2026–27 Player Preview: Kirill Kudryavtsev

A preview of Canucks defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev's 2026-27 season.
Welcome to The Hockey News Vancouver Canucks site's 2026–27 player preview article series. This series will outline the expectations for every player projected to play for Vancouver during the 2026–27 season. Today's player is Canucks defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev.
Kudryavtsev's 2025-26 Season
Kudryavtsev ran into some difficulties during the 2025-26 campaign. The 22-year-old suffered an injury which kept him out of the lineup for two months. Unfortunately, this also forced Kudryavtsev to miss the 2026 All-Star Classic, which he was scheduled to attend as the Abbotsford Canucks' representative.
As for when he was in the lineup, Kudryavtsev played a significant role for Abbotsford. He recorded 20 points in 44 games and, at the end of the year, earned a call-up to the NHL. Kudryavtsev played three games for Vancouver, where he recorded his first two NHL assists.
Kudryavtsev's 2026-27 Letter Grade
The Hockey News' Canucks site gave Kudryavtsev a B- grade for his 2025–26 season. He took a step in his development and proved that he can be leaned on at the AHL level. Kudryavtsev has become a fan favourite within the organization and has become a draft-day steal.
Kudryavtsev's 2026-27 Predictions
Kudryavtsev is going to be given every opportunity to make the NHL team this year. He has a strong relationship with Manny Malhotra, as the two have worked together in the AHL. Ultimately, Kudryavtsev could be one of the final cuts in the pre-season, as the organization clearly believes he is ready for a bigger role.
As for the most likely option, Kudryavtsev will probably find himself back in Abbotsford this year. He will most likely be on the first pairing, which also comes with plenty of special teams work. If he does head to the AHL, Kudryavtsev will be a candidate to be called up if injuries occur.
Bold Prediction: Kudryavtsev plays at least 15 games in the NHL this season.
Canucks 2026–27 Player Previews:
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.