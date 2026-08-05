In The System: Canucks 2022 Draft Class Prospect Update

Lekkerimäki was one of the players who looked like they would contend for an NHL roster spot in 2025–26 and put up a strong enough effort during the pre-season and training camp to make the team’s opening-night lineup. He scored his first goal of the season on opening night against the Flames and remained in the Canucks’ lineup until an injury sustained on October 19 sidelined him for a month. From then on, he made a couple of appearances for Vancouver, but ultimately skated in a grand total of 13 NHL games in 2025–26.