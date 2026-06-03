With Malhotra Hired, The Canucks’ Next Step Will Be To Fill Out Coaching & AHL Staff

“It is important for me that Manny and the head coach that comes into Abbotsford, that there is some communication, some likeness,” the Canucks’ GM specified. “It doesn’t have to be exact, but I do want to be speaking the same language. I do want a relationship, it’s not all the time, I know things get busy, but I do want some communication there between the staffs that I think will help, so it’s all something that I’m on top of.”