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Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Kaja Antic- The Hockey News
Nov 29, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 5:00 PM
Chase Wouters earned his first NHL call-up on Saturday.
On Saturday, Chase Wouters received his first NHL call-up from the Vancouver Canucks. The 27-year-old signed his first NHL contract this off-season and has been with the Abbotsford Canucks since their inception in 2021. It has been a long road for Wouters, who has led by example both on and off the ice in the Fraser Valley for the past six seasons.
As mentioned, Wouters was signed by Abbotsford back in 2021. He was signed out of the WHL, where he played 280 games with the Saskatoon Blades and was captain for three seasons. Adding Wouters was a special moment for the organization as he was the AHL Canucks' first-ever signing ahead of their inaugural season.
On top of being Abbotsford's first signing, Wouters was named the team's first-ever captain ahead of the 2022-23 season. He has worn the "C" ever since, which included back in 2025 when he captained the Canucks to a Calder Cup championship. Wouters has also been Abbotsford's Man of the Year nominee multiple times, which is "selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations".
Wouters is currently the Canucks' all-time games-played leader in the AHL. He has suited up for 359 regular-season games, along with 38 in the playoffs. Wouters also ranks tied for third in all-time goals for the franchise with 78, while his 124 points also rank tied for third.
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Up until this off-season, Wouters was signed to AHL deals. That changed when Ryan Johnson signed him to a one-year, $850,000 contract this off-season. The Hockey News asked Wouters about his NHL contract during training camp and what it meant to him.
"Yeah, obviously it was a huge honour," said Wouters. "Ever since I came to Abbotsford, I always believed it would happen. It took five years, but I wouldn't change anything about it. It's a huge honour. It's a dream come true for me, and I just gotta keep working and just do my thing."
Regardless of whether he gets into the lineup during this call-up, Wouters is a prime example of what hard work and determination can lead to. Despite not being drafted, he never gave up, and eventually, his hard work led to a Calder Cup championship and a call-up to the NHL. Overall, this is a well-deserved call-up for Wouters, who continues to step up when the organization needs him.
Chase Wouters of the Abbotsford Canucks (Photo Credit: Kaja Antic/The Hockey News)
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